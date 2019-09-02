MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and while federal government offices will be closed, many businesses will remain open.
Minnesota State Fair
One attraction that’ll be open – and drawing thousands of people – is the Great Minnesota Get Together.
Labor Day marks the final day of the fair, and it’ll include vendor discounts and a Grandstand concert featuring ZZ Top.
Note: The Miracle of Birth Center will close early, at 3 p.m.
Government Offices
Since Labor Day is a federal holiday, the majority of government offices will be closed.
Post Office
USPS will be closed. Additionally, UPS does not deliver on Labor Day, and FedEx only delivers priority mail on holidays.
Parking Meters
On-street meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis or St. Paul.
Note: Meters at Minneapolis parks are enforced on holidays.
Buses
Metro Transit buses in the Twin Cities will be on holiday schedule for Labor Day. As such, expect fewer buses to be in service.
Banks
Most will be closed, since Labor Day is a federal holiday. However, some locations may be open in grocery stores.
Malls, Grocery Stores & Gyms
Most will be open, but it’s a good idea to call ahead to make sure.
