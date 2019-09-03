MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bahamaian journalist tried to capture the storm as it engulfed him — and his children and the family dogs.

Meanwhile, the local airport — not much better — had 6 feet of water descend upon it.

Mourning has begun on the island, as at least five people were killed in the storm.

The damage is just becoming clear, as the 240 mph wind calmed and the storm finally moved north.

“I am concerned about folks not taking this storm seriously. This has been a very slow moving storm. The same reason that it had such a catastrophic effect, it appears the Bahamas, is the slow speed,” David Bibo of FEMA Response and Recovery said.

FEMA officials say residents of east Florida, Georgia and South and North Carolina coasts are at risk even though the storm may stay at sea.

“Landfall doesn’t need to happen in order for there to be damage and impact to life safety and potentially to property,” Bibo said.

By mid-afternoon his point was made as waves hammered Jensen Beach just north of West Palm Beach, drenching a fellow CBS reporter.

It’s a storm that turned a destination into devastation. It’s a storm that’s moving at a dangerously slow pace.