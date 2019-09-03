



A 35-year-old man faces felony charges after he allegedly shot at a car last week on Interstate 494 in the south metro.

Chivong Yang, of Stillwater, is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and one count of second-degree assault, court documents filed in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Yang was driving a red Mustang erratically on Aug. 25, weaving in and out of the interstate’s eastbound lanes, near South St. Paul.

The person who called 911 said the driver of the Mustang, whom he later identified as Yang, pointed a handgun at his vehicle and fired. He told officers that he thought he was “dead to rights” and checked his body for wounds.

Investigators said the bullet went through the rear driver’s side door and slammed into the backseat, near a child’s booster seat.

No one was hurt in the shooting, the complaint states. There were no children in the car.

The passenger in the targeted car was able to take a picture of the Mustang’s license plate as it sped off on the interstate.

Using the license number, police found Yang at a St. Paul home. He reeked of alcohol and possessed a gun, which appeared to have been recently fired.

In a search of the Mustang, investigators found a shell casing between the front passenger seat and the door.

If convicted of both charges, Yang faces up to 17 years in prison and/or $34,000 in fines. His next court appearance is slated for Sept. 19.