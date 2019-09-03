



It’s the last week to sign up for a big day of giving back. WCCO has partnered with Xcel Energy for the Day of Service, and we’re inviting you to take part in a day of volunteering this Saturday.

Over 1,400 people are expected to volunteer on 60 different projects.

One-year-old Serenity spent the early months of her life homeless along with her mother, Heaven, who was homeless on and off for more than a decade. She’s now at People Serving People in downtown Minneapolis.

The two will be moving out soon, as Heaven got a job and is apartment hunting.

“Get where I need to go to make something not just for me but for her,” she said.

They provide shelter to more than 1,300 families every year, and provide childcare services and early childhood education for families in need.

“People Serving People is an organization dedicated to ending youth and child homelessness,” CEO Daniel Gumnit said. “In Minneapolis Public Schools, about 10 percent of children have experienced homelessness, so it’s a big issue in the Twin Cities.”

On Saturday, volunteers part of Xcel’s Day of Service will be preparing toiletry and baby diaper kits, and laundry detergent cups for the families staying at People Serving People. It’s just one of the opportunities available for volunteering.

“It’s important for Xcel Energy to give back to the communities that we serve we’ve been serving for 110 years, and we want to continue to do that,” Xcel Energy director of community relations John Marshall said.

The volunteer opportunity at People Serving People is full for Saturday but they still have close to 50 other options that you can still sign up for. And if you want to give back to People Serving People, you can donate things like diapers, wipes, toiletry products any time of the year.