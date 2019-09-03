Comments
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Duluth are asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.
Jacob Michael Lavoie was last seen at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 around midnight, Duluth Police say.
Lavoie is described as standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. The 21-year-old has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, red/salmon long sleeve shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information on Lavoie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Duluth Police Department at (218) 730-5560.
