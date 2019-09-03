ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — No rest for the weary.

The back-to-back world champion U.S. Women’s National Team, believe it or not, are tired, but they say getting to show off in St. Paul is worth it.

“I got the sense that people felt like they had won the World Cup, they had some part of it, and it was for everyone, which I really love. I think it’s one of the most special things about this one,” forward Megan Rapinoe said.

This feeling, more or less, defines the team’s Victory Tour.

“The priorities are wanting to share this team with the fans,” head coach Jill Ellis said. “I think it has to be that way with where they are mentally, with where they are physically and what they’re also doing back in their clubs, which is the playoff push.”

It’s a lot to manage, but this team is more than capable of it.

“When you win a World Cup, you’re pulled in different directions, and that’s always a good thing to be busy. It’s fun to get in here and play in front of rocking crowds,” forward Alex Morgan said.

And while they’re doing that, they’re keeping the future in mind.

I can’t speak for everybody else but, myself, I’m trying to keep a job. The next coach that’s coaching’s watching, right? It’s every day, going out there and performing,” forward Carli Lloyd said.

It’s also a send off for Ellis after winning back-to-back World Cup titles.

“The evolution of the game has made me reflect on what it is we needed to do to be successful on the pitch,” Ellis said.

There’s a game plan for Portugal, but the National Team is focused on the fans.

“As fatigued as these players are right now, that’s why I love having these crowds — because the energy you get from that is helpful,” Ellis said.