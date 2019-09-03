Football Challenge:There's still time to sign for a chance to win $1,000! Make your picks and beat WCCO's VIPs!

October 1 – 13

Orpheum Theatre

Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: dazzling and hilarious!” and USA Today writes, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

For tickets and more information, go to: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/events/mean-girls-broadway-tickets-minneapolis-mn-2019/

 

Comments