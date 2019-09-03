Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nearly a year after her parents were murdered and she was abducted from her western Wisconsin home, Jayme Closs began her first day of high school Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nearly a year after her parents were murdered and she was abducted from her western Wisconsin home, Jayme Closs began her first day of high school Tuesday.
Her relatives posted photos of the teenager on Facebook with the caption: “Happy first day as a freshman Jayme! We love you so much.”
Last October, Jayme, then 13, was abducted from her home in Barron, Wisconsin. For 88 days she was held captive before she escaped, braving the January cold wearing only a shirt, a leggings and sneakers. A woman walking her dog recognized her and offered help.
In May, Jayme’s kidnapper, Jake Patterson, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
You must log in to post a comment.