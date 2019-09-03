



— The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down east of Watertown and moved east into Hennepin County Monday evening.

According to the NWS Survey Team, the tornado was on the ground for 5 minutes and traveled 3.5 miles.

Here is a track map of the EF-1 Tornado last night that was in the Minnetrista area. EF-1 damage in green, EF-0 in blue. Path length: 3.5 miles. Path Width: 200 yards. pic.twitter.com/aLDNmxo9m4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 3, 2019

In Minnetrista, which is just east of Watertown, city officials say they are assessing the damage after the tornado moved through the area late Monday evening.

The National Weather Service initially reported the radar-indicated tornado shortly after 10 p.m. along County Road 15 just east of County Road 92.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw significant tree damage and some structural damage along a line from CR 92 east along CR 15 – as well as along some connecting side streets up to Minnetonka Sportsmen Club, located at 7480 County Rd 15 in Mound.

City officials say there have been no reports of any injuries and the damage appears to be contained to this area.

“The damage to structures appears to be relatively minor as far as we can tell in the dark. Staff is still assessing the damage and working to get roads cleared of downed trees,” Director of Public Safety Paul Falls said.

Officials say there have been widespread power outages in the affected area, and power companies have been notified.