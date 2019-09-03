MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning in Inver Grove Heights.
According to Inver Grove Heights police, officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to 80th Street at Bowman Avenue on a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles with a total of six occupants.
All six individuals were transported to the hospital for their injuries, where two of the victims, a 39-year-old female and a 5-year-old female, later died. Officials say two other children from that car are being treated for their injuries.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also treated for their injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with reconstruction of the collision. The names of the deceased will be released at a later time.
