MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — By the time the Sunday attendance figures were announced, it seemed a done deal that 2019 would break Minnesota State Fair attendance records.
A little under 105,000 would have needed to come to the last day of the Minnesota State Fair on Labor Day to break the record, a figure all but one day this year cleared with ease. In fact, it was another daily record for the fair, with 184,740 visitors.
That brought the total for the year to 2,126,551 admissions. The previous record year for attendance was in 2018, when 2,046,533 admissions were tallied.
Six times this year, the daily attendance record was broken, compared to the four times it was broken in 2018.
Temperatures stayed consistently mild, not hot, during the run of the fair, and very few days included major precipitation, making it all the easier for crowds to get excited to join the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
