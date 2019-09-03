Comments
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Valleyfair announced Tuesday it plans to hire more than 600 people for its annual ValleySCARE Halloween attraction.
The amusement park will hire positions for character actors, ride attendants, food and beverage associates and safety and security personnel.
“Valleyfair’s fall season is such a fun time to join the team,” Andy Bursey, Valleyfair’s operations manager, said. “We have associates who come back year after year to be a part of this unique event and we are looking to grow our operations team even more for 2019.”
Anyone interested in applying for these positions is encouraged to attend open interviews on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can also visit Valleyfair’s website.
