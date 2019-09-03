WINTER, Wis. (WCCO) — The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating a man who went missing Friday morning.
Norbert (Tony) Anthony Dantzman, 89, was last seen at Winter Northern Lights Hotel in Winter, Wisconsin around 9 a.m. Surveillance cameras saw Dantzman walking north toward the Norwood Trailer Court.
Witnesses said they saw an elderly man matching Dantzman’s description walk through the trailer court toward County Highway W, and continue walking north on the highway.
Dantzman suffers from dementia and other cognitive issues.
Up until Tuesday afternoon, search efforts have been unsuccessful.
Dantzman is described as standing at 5’9 tall, weighing 136 pounds and having grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, black vest, black pants, black shoes, a grey hat with a Marines emblem and glasses. His name is Norbert, but he goes by Tony.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 7156-634-5213.
