MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenage YouTube star and custom car enthusiast posted a video last month that appears to show a St. Paul police officer taking a joyride in a Lamborghini.
Alex Choi, a 19-year-old with more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers, posted a video on Aug. 19 which shows him approaching a St. Paul police officer at a gas station and asking him if he wants to swap cars.
“You might lose your job,” Choi says, after shaking the officer’s hand.
“As long as I’m YouTube famous,” the officer jokes.
Choi and the officer then drive to a closed road at a parking garage, which the YouTuber says is owned by his friend.
There, the officer gets behind the wheel of the Italian sports car, and Choi shows him how to use the “launch control” feature, which boosts the vehicle from 0 mph to 60 mph in about 2 seconds.
Choi is never seen behind the wheel of the officer’s squad car. It’s unclear if any “swap” took place.
Just before meeting the officer, Choi comments to the camera about how friendly Minnesota cops are, mentioning that a different officer gave him a ride in a squad car.
Indeed, his first words to the St. Paul officer at the gas station were: “We need more officers like you in Los Angeles.”
St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Michael Ernster gave this statement to WCCO Tuesday:
Community engagement comes in many forms. We encourage our officers to build relationships—but not everyone has the opportunity to drive a Lamborghini.
