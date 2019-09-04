Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Belgrade man has died after the ATV he was driving was struck by an SUV Tuesday morning.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Daniel Schwieters was driving his ATV south on County Road 175 in Lake George Township around 8 a.m. Just as he was about to turn left onto 265th Street, he was struck from behind by the SUV driven by Juan Martinez, 27, of Melrose.
Schwieters was ejected from the ATV as a result of the crash and subsequently suffered a severe head wound. He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.
Hernandez was evaluated and released at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.