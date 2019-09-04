Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A registered nurse from Darwin has stepped forward as the lucky $100,000 lottery winner at the Minnesota State Fair last week.
Angie Dietel went to the fair on Thursday, August 28 to support her son who was showing a project for 4-H. While she was there, she stopped by the Lottery’s fair booth and purchased four $5 Money Tree tickets to get a free Vikings t-shirt.
But what she ended up coming home with was much more.
“I thought this can’t be real,” recalled Dietel. “I was happy with my shirt. I never expected to win like this.”
Dietel claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Roseville on Sept. 3.
Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock says this year their State Fair booth sold more than $800,000 in tickets.
