Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina officials are urging residents – and their pets — to avoid contact with Mirror Lake water after high levels of algae toxins were detected.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina officials are urging residents – and their pets — to avoid contact with Mirror Lake water after high levels of algae toxins were detected.
According to city officials, the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District detected high Microcystin toxin levels in the lake.
“High blue-green algae levels were measured in recent samples by the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District. High Microcystin levels are typical with excess growth of blue-green algae,” the City of Edina said in a statement.
The latest data indicates the Microcystin levels presents a public health risk.
Microcystin exposure can cause harm to the liver and can be harmful to kidneys. In extreme cases, it can cause death, officials said.
The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District will continue monitoring changes to toxin levels in the lake.
Mirror Lake is located near Interlachen Boulevard and Blake Road Street.
You must log in to post a comment.