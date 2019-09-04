Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Found in bars, resorts and freezer sections across Minnesota, Heggies Pizzas are a beloved for their homemade sausage and heaps of Wisconsin cheese.
Now, the Milaca-based company has been named the official pizza provider for U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 season.
The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that Heggies Pizzas will be available at the downtown Minneapolis stadium alongside a several other new eats from local restaurants.
Along with Heggies, the new partnerships include Arepa Bite Latin Food (section 129), David Fong’s Chinese Restaurant (section 360), Heritage Tea House (section 134), No Name (North Star Grills), and O’Cheese (section 180).
Other new eats available and stadium stands include vegan jackfruit sliders, a bourbon bacon jam hot dog, and the Minnesota classic tater tot hotdish.
