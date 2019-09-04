Football Challenge:There's still time to sign for a chance to win $1,000! Make your picks and beat WCCO's VIPs!
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll shows that President Donald Trump’s job approval rating in the key swing state of Wisconsin remains below 50%.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday comes 14 months before the 2020 election.

The poll shows that 45% approve of the job Trump is doing, while 53% disapprove. That is about the same as Trump’s 46% job approval rating in April.

The poll also shows Democrat Joe Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump, 51% to 42%. That is the strongest showing of any Democratic candidate.

Wisconsin is one of a small number of states expected to determine the outcome of the 2020 election.

The poll of 800 registered voters was taken between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

