MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state’s health insurance marketplace, MNSure, announced its enrollment period Wednesday for 2020 insurance plans.
Minnesotans will have from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23 to shop for health coverage. The enrollment period is eight days longer than the federal open enrollment period to give Minnesotans more time to shop.
Those interested in opting for a MNSure plan can seek in-person assistance from hundreds of locations across the state, by phone at 651-539-2099 or by visiting MNSure’s website.
