MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that a 28-year-old man tried to kidnap his own children from their mother while armed early Wednesday morning, and that the children’s mother was Tasered by the alleged kidnapper’s accomplice.
Officers responded to the scene on the 300 Block of 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud not long after midnight. Investigators say that the father of four children, aged 18 months to 12 years old, showed up at the apartment with four other adults, entered the apartment and displayed a handgun.
A female in the group used the Taser on the children’s mother before the children were taken. Police said no threats were directed at the children, and no one was injured during the kidnapping.
Police in Grand Rapids, Minnesota eventually found the man’s vehicle sitting outside a residence there, at about 6 a.m.. Officers — including from the Minnesota State Patrol and Itasca County — surrounded the residence and a negotiator worked to remove the children from their father. He and two other adults were also taken into custody.
A fourth, who police believe was the one who Tasered the children’s mother, was later apprehended in Minneapolis. Police say they’re still seeking one other man in the case.
All are facing potential charges of kidnapping, assault and/or burglary, and are being transported back to Stearns County Jail. The kids are in protective custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.