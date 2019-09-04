Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s apple season at the Saint Paul Farmers’ Market! In addition to numerous varieties of the beloved fruit, shoppers will also find an abundance of fresh, local, seasonal produce, plus dairy and meat products, eggs, baked goods, honey from local hives, small-batch packaged foods and beverages, plant-based apothecary goods, and an array of flowers and plants from Minnesota growers. There are also cooking demos and other events throughout the month.
