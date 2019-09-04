MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car theft suspect and his passenger are hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Andover Wednesday morning.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says there was a report of an SUV stolen from a Ham Lake business at about 11:30 a.m. A deputy saw the SUV driving westbound on 181st Avenue near Hanson Boulevard in Andover.
The deputy turned around to follow the SUV, but did not engage in a full-on pursuit. They soon saw the SUV off the roadway and against a tree about two miles west of where they initially spotted it.
The sheriff’s office say the driver was “partially ejected” from the vehicle, and his 33-year-old female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, while she was taken there by ambulance. His injuries are considered “life threatening.”
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.