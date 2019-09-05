Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Almost eight months after taking office, Governor Tim Walz fulfilled one of his campaign promises Thursday — this time to his son Gus.
While he was on the campaign trail, he had told his son that if he was elected governor, the family would get a dog.
The Walz family introduced Scout, a 3-month-old black Lab mix, who they had adopted from Midwest Animal Rescue.
Walz, first lady Gwen and their son had debated names for their new furry family member. Walz advocated for Cato, the first lady suggested Frank. But in the end, Gus got the final say with Scout.
Walz cited the importance of adoption, saying “a million and a half animals are destroyed in shelters every year … let’s get these dogs and cats a home.”
