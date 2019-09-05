Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old man who has memory issues.
Thomas Eugene Battey was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Minnehaha Parkway.
Battey is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build and white/gray curly hair. Police say he was last seen wearing glasses, a red plaid short-sleeve shirt and tan shorts.
Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
