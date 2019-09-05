MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe thunderstorms are rumbling across northern Minnesota and more are expected up north Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says the morning storms threaten quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds. As of writing, a warning is in effect for southwestern Cass and northwestern Crow Wing counties, in the Brained-Crosby area.

The storms are expected to move east through the morning.

80s In The Metro

Following the morning storms up north, temperatures are expected to rise to 80 degrees in southern Minnesota.

According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, it’s been more than two weeks since the mercury hit 80 degrees in the metro area.

Along with the warmer temperatures, humidity will spike. It’s expected to feel sticky in the afternoon, with dew points rising into the mid-60s.

More Storms In Northern Minnesota

As temperatures heat up in southern Minnesota through the day, storms will start to fire up in northeastern Minnesota.

The storms could start to rumble in the afternoon and evening, in an area just north of the Interstate 94 corridor, from Brainerd to Duluth.

It’s also possible, although not likely, that the metro area sees a passing shower in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain and cooler temperatures are in store. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 60s in the Twin Cities.