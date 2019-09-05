In honor of National Honey Month this month, FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar is offering a limited-time menu of dishes featuring the restaurant’s own rooftop honey.
RECIPE
Honey Bourbon Salmon
Pan Seared, Alaskan Wild Caught, Grilled Asparagus, Pineapple Black Beans Salsa
Salmon Seasoning Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon Roof Top Blu BEE Honey
- 3 tablespoons bourbon
- 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 7-8-ounce skinless salmon fillets
- 1 teaspoon Togarashi seasoning
- Salt to taste
Combine brown sugar, bourbon, grated ginger, minced garlic, and lemon juice in a Ziplock bag. Marinate the 7-8oz skinless salmon filet for approximately 45 minutes in the refrigerator. Remove from refrigerator and season with Togarashi 10 minutes prior to cooking time. Pan sear (or grill) the salmon on both sides for about 3-4 minutes per side.
Pineapple black bean salsa Ingredients:
- 2 cups Black Beans, cook, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup pineapple, grilled, chill, smaller diced
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves, picked
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt
Season pineapple with a little oil, dry red chili flakes and salt before grilling. Combine all other ingredients together and serve with salmon (above). Let the salsa develop the flavor combining couple of hours prior to using.
