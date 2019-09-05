Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Dodge Center man has pleaded guilty in a distracted driving crash that killed a woman and her daughter.
According to KIMT, Tanner Ronald Kruckeberg pleaded guilty Thursday morning to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the Sept. 7, 2018 crash.
Authorities say Tanner Kruckeberg, who was 24 at the time, was using his cellphone when he rear-ended a stopped car on Highway 14 in Claremont last September.
Emerson Harberts, 8, died at the scene. Her 43-year-old mother, Rachel Harberts, was taken off life support about a week later. Her 12-year-old son was in the car and survived, but was seriously injured.
No sentencing date has been set, KIMT reports.
