MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is calling out again for help finding missing college student Jacob Lavoie in Duluth.
Lavoie, 21, was last seen leaving Grandma’s Sports Garden just after midnight on September 1, walking northbound towards downtown Duluth.
Authorities are asking for people in a highlighted area of the city to search their properties, vehicles, boats, and even look “anywhere a person could hide,” like abandoned buildings, stairwells and dumpsters to help in the search effort.
People who have surveillance cameras in the area are also asked to review footage taken on September 1 between midnight and 6 a.m.
Lavoie is described as a white man who stands about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry-blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, a red/salmon long-sleeved shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information on this case, or who has come across anything suspicious, is asked to call 911 or 218-730-5560.
You must log in to post a comment.