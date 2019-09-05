Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a big night for pet lovers in Minneapolis Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a big night for pet lovers in Minneapolis Thursday.
The animal rescue Secondhand Hounds held their biggest fundraiser of the year. Nearly 500 people attended the Bone Appetit Gala at The Depot in Minneapolis.
Rachel Mayrose founded the organization ten years ago. Today, with the help of many volunteers, they’ve adopted more than 18,000 animals from the United States and around the world, and found good loving homes for them in Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.