Body Was Found About 500 Yards Where Unoccupied Boat Was Discovered
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was located and recovered from the Minnesota River Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was located in the river at around 7:42 a.m. about 500 yards from the location of an unoccupied boat that was found near Belle Plaine.

At this point, foul play is not suspected.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the body and release an official cause of death.

