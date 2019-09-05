  • WCCO 4On Air

Lyon County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver died Wednesday in southwestern Minnesota after failing to stop at a stop sign and colliding with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. in Lyon County, at the intersection of County Road 10 and Highway 59.

Tony Breske, 44, of Watertown, South Dakota, was traveling west on the highway when he failed to stop his Chevy Trailblazer at the intersection.

He crashed into the side of a semi that was hauling a flatbed. Breske died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 60-year-old man from Marshall, Minnesota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

