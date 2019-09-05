MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A state watchdog has agreed to look into a government agency’s role in a pollution investigation.
Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles said he’ll look at the Water Gremlin issue and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency later this year.
Republican State Sen. Roger Chamberlain made the request last week.
Water Gremlin paid $7 million in fines and corrective action as part of a state settlement. The manufacturing company released elevated levels of a toxic chemical into the air for more than 15 years. The MPCA is the regulatory agency overseeing Water Gremlin. Since the settlement earlier this year, the company has more violations.
READ MORE: ‘We Want Answers’: Water Gremlin May Have Leaked Carcinogen In White Bear Township For Years
“This is great news. It’s not enough to make Water Gremlin pay a fine and move on. We have to figure out exactly what went wrong, and who is responsible, so we can fix it and make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Chamberlain said. “I sincerely hope the BCA, the governor, Sheriff Fletcher and County Attorney Choi follow the legislative auditor’s lead and direct their offices to investigate as well.”
The MPCA responded, saying, “The MPCA issued its second largest penalty ever against Water Gremlin earlier this year. The agency will assist the legislative auditor with its review.”
