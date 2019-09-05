



It’s been a little over a month since Minnesota’s hands-free law went into effect. Already that’s resulted in thousands of tickets across the state. Add that to the fines and fees from speeding tickets or Minnesota’s new “slowpoke” law and you’re talking millions of dollars each year.

So, Melody from St. Paul and Shawn from East Bethel asked: “Where does that money go?” Good Question.

The answer isn’t so straightforward because it depends on where the ticket is issued, which agency issued it and which prosecutor’s office handles it, according to the State Court Administrator’s Office.

The fine for holding a phone in a vehicle is $50. But add on surcharges as well as fees and the cost of a hands-free ticket can be between $128 and $140 depending on where it was issued.

Here’s how that cost breaks down:

According to Minnesota statute, there is a $75 surcharge for most moving traffic violations in Minnesota. That portion of the total cost of a ticket goes directly to the state of Minnesota. The vast majority goes to the state’s general fund, while 25 cents goes to a DNR fish and game account.

Part of the cost is also a law library fee that goes to maintain the county’s law libraries. That fee differs by county and can range from $3 to $15.

The remaining $50 (of that original $128 to $140) is divvied up into a numbers of places. If the offense happens in Hennepin County, 80% goes to the city where the ticket is issued and 20% goes to the state’s general fund. If the offense happens in Chisago or Ramsey (outside of St. Paul) counties, 50% goes to the issuing city and 50% to the state. If the offense happens in any other county or the city of St. Paul, two-thirds will go to the city and one-third to the state.

For any tickets that occur outside of a city, but are issued by local law enforcement, 100% of the fine is credited to the State’s general fund.

According to the League of Minnesota Cities, these moving violation tickets do not make money for cities, but rather cost them more than it does to ticket.

As for tickets that are issued by the State Patrol, that money is split between the State of Minnesota, a railroad crossing safety account and the trunk highway account. But, if the driver fights the State Patrol ticket, the city where it was issued gets some of that money as well.