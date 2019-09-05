MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday and that means you might be Workin’ for the Weekend! There are plenty of things do to whether you’re into butterflies, Greek food or railroad barons.
All aboard! The shores of Wayzata Bay will be the place to be this weekend for the annual James J. Hill Days.
Enjoy a carnival, a beer festival, fireworks and corgi races!
The three-day festival will also have plenty of live music.
The 31st Minneapolis Greek Festival “Taste of Greece” will take place at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can taste authentic Greek food and handmade Greek desserts. There will also be live Greek music and dance lessons.
Proceeds will support a food shelf and outreach programs.
Butterfly, music and art lovers from the Twin Cities and beyond will come together on Saturday for the Minneapolis Monarch Festival.
The day offers many fun ways for people of all ages to learn about these pollinators and their role in the ecosystem.
There will also be music, art activities and more.
The Minneapolis Monarch Festival takes place at Nokomis Park.
Finally, a one-of-a-kind, human-powered flying craft competition is taking place in St. Paul Saturday.
25 teams from the Twin Cities will comprise the fleet of homemade aircrafts.
Designs include the infamous climbing raccoon, a giant Juicy Lucy and more.
Red Bull Flugtag will be held at Harriet Island Regional Park.
