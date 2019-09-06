Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Twins are a team to watch this season, and now you can get two tickets to Target Field for the price of one.
Currently, the Twins are in first place in the American League Central Division. They are slated to play second-place Cleveland this weekend.
The Twins announced Friday that the “Pack the Park” deal will be available for games against the Washington Nationals (Sept. 10 – Sept. 12) and the Chicago White Sox (Sept. 16-18).
The ticket offer is good for Home Plate View seats (sections 310-319). They can be purchased here.
