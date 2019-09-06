



Minnesota’s top law enforcement agency has identified the officers who fired their guns in the fatal weekend shooting of a 21-year-old man in Brooklyn Center whose neighbors said was on the autism spectrum.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Thursday that Brooklyn Center police officers Brandon Akers and Cody Turner fired their guns in the Saturday afternoon shooting.

Killed was Kobe Dimock-Heisler. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA says a 911 call of a domestic incident led Akers and Turner, as well as two other officers, to the home on the 5000 block of Halifax Avenue North. The caller said Dimock-Heisler was armed with a hammer and knife.

When officers got to the scene, they tried to control Dimock-Heisler.

Akers and Turner, along with officer Steven Holt, fired their Tasers at Dimock-Heisler, yet the situation escalated, with the 21-year-old brandishing a knife, the BCA says.

Akers and Turner shot Dimock-Heisler with their service weapons. Dimock-Heisler died at the scene.

No one was hurt in the domestic incident, the BCA says.

All four of the officers were wearing body cameras. No video has been released to the public.

Neighbors in the area told WCCO that Dimock-Heisler lived in the home with his grandparents, adding that he was on the autism spectrum.

Zoey Seely, Dimock-Heisler’s next-door neighbor, described him as a kind-hearted.

“I’m still just wondering how the situation could have gotten to that point,” she told WCCO the day after the shooting.

The BCA continues to investigate the shooting. When the investigation is over, the agency will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.

Turner is a 10-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Akers is an eight-year veteran.

