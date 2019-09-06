Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 19-year-old Brooklyn Park man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 2-month-old baby boy, who died of multiple blunt force injuries.
Officers were dispatched Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious baby. The 2-month-old boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as homicide.
Police say the father was the sole caregiver for the child at the time of the incident. He is being held in Hennepin County Jail pending criminal charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
