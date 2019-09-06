ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Plan accordingly: St. Paul is in store for a busy weekend with the return of Red Bull Flugtag and several other large events.
On Saturday, West 7th Street will transform into a two-block party from 2-11 p.m. to celebrate Red Bull Flugtag, a one-of-a-kind, human-powered flying craft competition at Harriet Island Regional Park. The party will include live music, stunts and jumps, food, DJs and more.
Doors for Flugtag open at 10:30 a.m., and the event is free to enter.
Visitors should also be aware of road closures. Interstate 94 eastbound in St. Paul will be closed for resurfacing starting Sept. 6 from Highway 280 to Western Avenue until Sept. 9. I-94 westbound will be open. A detour will direct drivers north on Highway 280, east on Highway 36 and south on I-35E.
Metro Transit is offering free rides from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Other Saturday events include Chroma Zone mural and art festival, Thomas Rhett at Xcel Energy Center, a Minnesota United game and a St. Paul Saints game.
