MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The beaches at Lake Nokomis reopened Thursday after a test found bacteria levels are safe.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board closed the beaches Aug. 13 after dozens of people became ill after swimming at Lake Nokomis, including three lab-confirmed cases of E. coli.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Thursday marks the passing of three incubation periods since the last reported E. coli exposure. The MDH had received 73 reports of illness through late August.
Although swimmers may now enter the water, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board beach season ended on Labor Day, which means lifeguards are no longer on duty and swimming docks and buoys are being removed.
