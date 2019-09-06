  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Crop Art, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Minnesota State Fair, Seed Art


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lin-Manuel Miranda praised Thursday the work of a Minnesotan after she took home a blue ribbon at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The artist, Linda Paulsen, crafted a seed art portrait of Miranda, the creator of the hit musical “Hamilton,” as Alexander Hamilton.

The work was featured at the fair’s Horticulture building as part of the annual crop art exhibit.

Miranda congratulated Paulsen, of Hackensack, saying: “You’ve outdone yourself.”

Comments