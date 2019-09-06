Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lin-Manuel Miranda praised Thursday the work of a Minnesotan after she took home a blue ribbon at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The artist, Linda Paulsen, crafted a seed art portrait of Miranda, the creator of the hit musical “Hamilton,” as Alexander Hamilton.
The work was featured at the fair’s Horticulture building as part of the annual crop art exhibit.
Miranda congratulated Paulsen, of Hackensack, saying: “You’ve outdone yourself.”
Thing That Happened While I Was Gone:
*checks notes*
A Blue Ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair?!
Linda Paulsen! Those are seeds?!You’ve outdone yourself! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/KEXSvWBLi8
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 5, 2019
