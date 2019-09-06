Comments
Every Friday, WCCO 4 News at Noon features a special pet guest of the week. This week, the Animal Humane Society is bringing Katie, a 5-year-old Chihuahua.
“Katie came to AHS from one of our partners in Alabama. Katie is an affectionate dog looking for a loving family to give her pets and snuggles. Katie has been treated for heartworm disease and also has dental disease. As a result, Katie is missing most of her incisors and will likely need additional dental work in the future. We recommend those interested in adopting Katie discuss potential dental work with their veterinarian prior to adoption.”
Click here to learn more about Katie.
