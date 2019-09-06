Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcyclist died early Friday morning in the north metro after going off road and crashing into a parked car.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the 2300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard in Ham Lake.
The motorcyclist was found dead at the scene.
Investigators say the motorcyclist was going east on the roadway when the driver went off-road and slammed into a parked car.
The driver was the only person on the bike. The driver’s identity has yet to be released.
You must log in to post a comment.