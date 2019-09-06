Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 68-year-old Ortonville man is dead after his pickup truck rolled down an embankment Friday afternoon.
It happened at about 2:34 p.m. on Highway 12 at County Road 17 in Ortonville Township. Investigators say the man’s truck skidded sideways before going off the road.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The state patrol is investigating.
