MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the prog rock electrifiers of the yuletide season, are returning to the Twin Cities this year.
The group announced Friday that they’ll be playing two shows at the Xcel Energy Center just after Christmas, on Dec. 28.
The first show is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The second will start at 8 p.m.
According to a press release, the group promises to play such holiday classics as “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” in the band’s iconic “rock theater” style.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 13. The group says at least $1 for every ticket sold will go to charity.
