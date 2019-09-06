MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins are back home and the series against rival Cleveland Indians is major. The Twins are six and a half games ahead and are looking to widen their lead.

It’s been a storybook season for the Minnesota Twins and fans can’t get enough.

“What a phenomenal year, how can you not appreciate what the Twins have done this year,” Merilly Hessburg said.

She’s a regular at home games and knows the weight of the series against the Indians.

“So this is huge and every game that we win gives us an extra game on the Indians,” Hessburg said.

Ashley Sharples took a trip across the pond to catch the Twins in action.

“Baseball is a sport while you’re in America you’ve got to catch a baseball game,” Sharples said.

And Sam Crookston, this is his first for his favorite team.

“I’ve been a Twins fan since I was like 4,” Sam Crookston said.

His parents surprised him with the game for an early 10th birthday present. They flew in from Idaho.

“The Indians-Twins match up was getting heated up, we thought we better hurry up and make this game,” Sam’s dad Trey Crookston said.

WCCO watched as the Twins bumped up the number from the Bomba Squad at Target Field to 272. It’s feeding the frenzy.

“It’s just like home run after home run after home run and home run. It’s just crazy,” Sam Crookston said.

Fans can buy a piece of that history at Target Field over the weekend.

“We’ve got collectibles from the Bomba Squad, we’ve got Rosario game-worn helmet, a Max Kepler game-worn batting helmet,” Matt Hodson with the Twins said.

The Twins Yard Sale is open throughout the series, full of memorabilia like hats and autographed jerseys.

“You name it we’ve got Twins gear galore,” Hodson said.