MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz is in Tokyo this weekend to discuss economic partnerships with Japan.
This is the Minnesota Democrat’s first international trip since taking office. He’ll be joined by governors from six other Midwestern states, including Wisconsin.
The trip comes as farmers worry over increasing tariffs and trade talks with China. Walz hopes to secure new and long-term trade partnerships.
“Part of the purpose of this trip is to ensure them we’re prepared to deliver,” Walz said. “You’ve got stable trading partners on this end, we’ve got a product you may be able to replace it in volume, but probably not quality in volume.”
Minnesota is currently home to 35 Japanese-based companies. Following the conference, Walz will travel to Seoul, South Korea for similar discussions.
