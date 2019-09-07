MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Spooner’s Revenge, a team from Minneapolis, flew 54 feet Saturday to win the Red Bull Flugtag competition in St. Paul after finishing second in 2010.
The team created an aircraft inspired by the iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture and flew 54 feet to victory.
“We’ve waited nine years to do this again after first competing in 2010,” said Carl Romstad, pilot of Spooner’s Revenge. “We never had a doubt that they were saving the best for last. Winning was the cherry on top of a great day here in St. Paul.”
Thirty-eight teams of five members competed in the event, which is a one-of-a-kind, human-powered flying craft competition. The teams launched the aircrafts into the Mississippi River at Harriet Island Regional Park from a platform nearly 30 feet high.
Twenty-three teams from the Twin Cities competed in Flutag, 31 teams were based in Minnesota and other teams came from Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Ferris Bueller’s Take Off, a team from St. Paul, took second place. Third place went to Flying POS, a Schaumburg, Illinois, team.
