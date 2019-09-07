Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-six-year-old Dylan Chancy Holden is missing, and North St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help to find him.
Holden, who has autism, was last seen in the area of 7th Avenue and Charles Street.
He is a white man who stands 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing gray shorts and a navy blue T-shirt with the text “Open Streets 2015” on it.
Holden is non-verbal, but he knows his own name. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
