



– St. Paul Police say gun violence is on the rise in the city as they investigate the 16th homicide of the year.

The latest shooting victim was identified by his aunt as 22-year-old Kacey Feiner, of Anoka County.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Glenridge Avenue in the Battle Creek neighborhood at about 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting, though they arrived to find no victim at the scene.

Police were soon informed that a man with a gunshot wound to the torso was dropped off at Regions Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Feiner’s family and friends were hanging balloons and placing flowers near the location where he was shot and killed on Saturday. His family says Feiner was a rising musician. They listened to his music as they placed the mementos.

“Gun violence itself tears at the fabric of communities. It rips families apart, it rips neighborhoods apart,” St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

St. Paul police say shootings are up this year: 108 people have been shot in St. Paul so far in 2019. Eight of those shootings have occurred since last Friday, two of which were fatal. By the end of August last year, 90 were shot.

“One shooting is too many – 108 is mind-boggling,” Sgt. Ernster said.

The St. Paul Police Department confirms deadly shootings are also on the rise. There have been 16 this year, which is up from 13 at this time last year.

There are no suspects in the city’s latest murder. Police say witnesses are resistant to share information, but they hope someone will help them find out what happened to Feiner.

“We need to know what happened out there for our community,” Sgt. Ernster said.

Court records indicate Feiner was on probation for a gang-related crime.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the St. Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.